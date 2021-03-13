Today in History

Five years ago: The Senate voted 49-40 to confirm John B. King Jr. as the nation’s education secretary; King had been serving as acting secretary since Arne (AR'-nee) Duncan stepped down in Dec. 2015. Europe and Russia launched the ExoMars probe on a joint mission to explore the atmosphere of Mars and hunt for signs of life on the red planet. An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed west of Dodge City, Kansas, injuring 28 of the 144 people on board.

One year ago: The number of U.S. deaths from the coronavirus climbed past 50. President Donald Trump expanded a ban on travel from European countries, adding Britain and Ireland to the list. Trump said he had been tested for the virus after interactions with people who’d been infected; the White House later said the test was negative. Officials in Miami Beach ordered hundreds of college spring breakers and others from around the world to leave the beach. About 3,000 Americans returning from Europe were stuck for hours in the customs area at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, violating social distancing recommendations; they were screened for coronavirus symptoms before they were allowed to leave the airport.

Today’s Birthdays: Former astronaut Frank Borman is 93. Actor Michael Caine is 88. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 88. Actor Raymond J. Barry is 82. Movie director Wolfgang Petersen is 80. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 76. Rock musician Walt Parazaider (payr-ah-ZAY’-dur) (formerly with Chicago) is 76. Actor Steve Kanaly is 75. Comedian Billy Crystal is 73. Actor-writer-comedian-radio personality Rick Dees is 70. Country singer Jann Browne is 67. Actor Adrian Zmed is 67. Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 63. Actor Laila Robins is 62. Actor Tamara Tunie (tuh-MAH’-ruh TOO’-nee) is 62. Actor Penny Johnson Jerald is 61. Producer-director-writer Kevin Williamson is 56. Actor Elise Neal is 55. Actor Gary Anthony Williams is 55. Actor Megan Follows is 53. Rock musician Michael Bland is 52. Country singer Kristian Bush is 51. Rock musician Derrick is 49. Actor Betsy Brandt is 48. Actor Grace Park is 47. Actor Daniel Gillies is 45. Actor Corey Stoll is 45. Actor Jake Fogelnest is 42. Actor Chris Klein is 42. Actor Ryan Cartwright (TV: “Kevin Can Wait”) is 40. Actor Kate Maberly is 39. Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 38. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, is 37. Actor Jamie Bell is 35. Rock musician Este Haim (HY’-uhm) (Haim) is 35. NBA star Stephen Curry is 33. Actor Ansel Elgort is 27. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 24. Actor James Freedson-Jackson (Film: “The Strange Ones”) is 19.

