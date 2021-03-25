Today in History

One year ago: Federal officials said two men who had been on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship stalled for days off the California coast had died; officials confirmed that fewer than half the ship’s 2,400 passengers were tested for the virus. (More than 100 people who were on the Grand Princess were found to be infected with the coronavirus; at least eight died.) The government reported a record-high number of new unemployment claims – nearly 3.3 million – amid an economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The U.S. surpassed official Chinese government numbers to become the country with the most reported coronavirus infections, more than 85,000. The U.S. Justice Department indicted Venezuela’s socialist leader Nicolás Maduro and several aides on charges of narcoterrorism. Fred “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who starred with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, died at the age of 77.