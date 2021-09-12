Today in History

One year ago: In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less crowd in Henderson, Nevada, that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus. Dominic Thiem became the first man in 71 years to win the U.S. Open after dropping the first two sets of the final; Thiem earned his first Grand Slam title with a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) comeback victory against Alexander Zverev.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Barbara Bain is 90. Actor Eileen Fulton (TV: “As the World Turns”) is 88. Actor Joe E. Tata is 85. Rock singer David Clayton-Thomas (Blood, Sweat & Tears) is 80. Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 77. Singer Peter Cetera is 77. Actor Christine Estabrook is 71. Actor Jean Smart is 70. Singer Randy Jones (The Village People) is 69. Record producer Don Was is 69. Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. is 67. Actor-comedian Geri Jewell is 65. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 60. Rock singer-musician Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) is 60. Radio-TV personality Tavis Smiley is 57. Rock musician Zak Starkey is 56. Actor/comedian Jeff Ross is 56. Actor Louis Mandylor is 55. Olympic gold medal runner Michael Johnson is 54. Rock musician Steve Perkins is 54. Actor Roger Howarth is 53. Actor Dominic Fumusa is 52. Actor Louise Lombard is 51. Former tennis player Goran Ivanisevic (ee-van-EE’-seh-vihch) is 50. Country singer Aaron Benward (Blue County) is 48. Country musician Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts) is 46. Actor Scott Vickaryous is 46. Singer Fiona Apple is 44. Contemporary Christian musician Hector Cervantes (Casting Crowns) is 41. Actor Ben Savage is 41. Rock singer Niall Horan (One Direction) is 28. Actor Mitch Holleman is 26. Actor Lili Reinhart (TV: “Riverdale”) is 25.

