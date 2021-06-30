Today in History

Five years ago: New laws targeting abortion took effect in about one-fifth of the states, initiating another wave of restrictions just days after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Texas measure that had led to the closing of several clinics.

One year ago: The mayor of Richmond, Virginia, which was the Confederate capital, ordered the removal of all Confederate statues from city land; hours later, crews removed a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson from its concrete pedestal along Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Police in Seattle forcibly cleared the city’s “occupied” protest zone under orders from the mayor after two recent fatal shootings in the area. Police in San Francisco said they would stop releasing the mug shots of people who’d been arrested unless they posed a threat to the public; they said it was part of an effort to stop perpetuating racial stereotypes. New York City officials delayed the resumption of indoor dining at restaurants, fearing that it would cause a spike in coronavirus infections. A New York appeals court cleared the way for a publisher to distribute a tell-all book by President Donald Trump’s niece over the objections of the president’s brother. Hugh Downs, host of TV news and game shows from the 1950s through the 1990s, died in Arizona; he was 99.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-dancer Leslie Caron is 90. Actor Jean Marsh is 87. Actor Jamie Farr is 87. Cookiemaker Wally Amos is 85. Dancer-choreographer Twyla Tharp is 80. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 79. Rock singer-actor Deborah Harry is 76. Movie-TV producer-director Michael Pressman is 71. Actor Daryl Anderson is 70. Actor Trevor Eve is 70. Actor Terrence Mann is 70. Rock singer Fred Schneider (B-52s) is 70. Pop singer Victor Willis (Village People) is 70. Actor-comedian Dan Aykroyd is 69. Actor Lorna Patterson is 65. Actor Alan Ruck is 65. R&B singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 61. Olympic gold medal track star Carl Lewis is 60. Country singer Michelle Wright is 60. Actor Andre Braugher is 59. Actor Dominic Keating is 59. Actor Pamela Anderson is 54. Rock musician Mark Pirro is 51. Rock musician Franny Griffiths (Space) is 51. Actor Henry Simmons is 51. Hip-hop artist Missy Elliott is 50. Actor Julianne Nicholson is 50. Actor Melissa Peterman is 50. Actor/writer Jill Kargman is 47. Rock musician Bryan Devendorf (The National) is 46. Singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 46. Actor Thomas Sadoski is 45. Actor Liv Tyler is 44. Actor Hilarie Burton is 39. Actor Lynsey Bartilson is 38. Actor Lea Seydoux (LEE’-uh say-DOO’) is 36. Actor Evan Ellingson is 33. Actors Andrew and Steven Cavarno are 29. Actor/singer Chloe Bailey is 23. Actor Storm Reid is 18.

