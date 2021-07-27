Today in History

Ten years ago: The body of the military chief of the Libyan rebels’ National Transitional Council, Abdel-Fattah Younis, was found dumped outside Benghazi along with those of two top aides. The president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the Rev. Howard Creecy Jr., died in a fall in his Atlanta home seven months after taking office; he was 57.

Five years ago: Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic presidential nomination at the party’s convention in Philadelphia, where she cast herself as a unifier for divided times as well as an experienced leader steeled for a volatile world while aggressively challenging Republican Donald Trump’s ability to lead.

One year ago: President Donald Trump issued a stout defense of the disproved use of a malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, to treat COVID-19, hours after social media companies took down videos shared by Trump, his son and others promoting its use; Trump also retweeted several attacks on the credibility of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force. One of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions, the American Federation of Teachers, authorized members to strike if their schools planned to reopen without proper coronavirus safety measures. Mourners braved coronavirus fears and brutal heat to pay respects to the late Rep. John Lewis, the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. Major League Baseball suspended the Miami Marlins’ schedule for the rest of the week, after a coronavirus outbreak infected half the team. “Watchmen,” an HBO series cloaked in superhero mythology but grounded in real-world racism, received a leading 26 Emmy nominations.