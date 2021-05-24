Today in History

One year ago: President Donald Trump threatened to pull the Republican National Convention from North Carolina if the state’s Democratic governor would not agree to allow a full-capacity gathering. (Charlotte would host a scaled-back portion of events; prime-time speeches were delivered from Washington and elsewhere to a largely virtual audience.) Trump made Memorial Day visits to Arlington National Cemetery and Baltimore’s Fort McHenry; Democrat Joe Biden chose Memorial Day to make his first public appearance in two months; he placed a wreath at a park near his Delaware home. Americans observed Memorial Day with small processions and online tributes that also remembered those lost to the coronavirus. A white woman, Amy Cooper, called 911 to claim she was being threatened by “an African American man,” Christian Cooper, who had confronted her for walking her dog without a leash in New York’s Central Park. (After a video of the confrontation was widely circulated, Amy Cooper lost her job with investment firm Franklin Templeton and was charged with filing a false police report; the charge was dismissed after she completed a counseling program.)