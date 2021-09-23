Today in History

Ten years ago: Russian President Dmitry Medvedev proposed Vladimir Putin as a presidential candidate for 2012, paving the way for Putin’s return to office four years after he was legally forced to step aside. NASA’s dead six-ton Upper Atmosphere Research Satellite fell to Earth, 20 years after being deployed from the space shuttle Discovery.

One year ago: Protesters again gathered in Louisville, Kentucky, and in New York, Philadelphia and other cities to protest the decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to indict the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he were to lose the November election drew swift blowback from both parties in Congress, with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell saying that the winner “will be inaugurated on January 20th.” Trump was booed by spectators in the streets near the Supreme Court as he arrived to pay respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Florida prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after courts blocked their use of video that allegedly showed him paying for massage parlor sex.