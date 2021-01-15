Today in History

Ten years ago: Former Haitian strongman Jean-Claude “Baby Doc” Duvalier, who’d been living in exile in France, made a surprise return to Haiti as the country wrestled with a political crisis, cholera outbreak and stalled reconstruction from a devastating earthquake. “The Social Network” won top movie honors at the Golden Globes with four prizes, including best drama and director; top TV honors went to “Boardwalk Empire” and “Glee.”

Five years ago: The U.N. nuclear agency certified that Iran had met all of its commitments under a landmark deal, prompting the West to lift economic sanctions that had been in place for years. Taiwan elected Tsai Ing-wen as its first female president, handing her pro-independence party its first majority in the national legislature. Former NFL coach Ted Marchibroda, 84, died in Weems, Virginia.

One year ago: Health authorities in China announced that a second person had died from a new coronavirus. The Senate overwhelmingly approved a pact rewriting the rules of trade with Canada and Mexico. Six months after becoming president and CEO of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan was placed on “administrative leave”; she said she was ousted after complaining of sexual harassment and questioning the integrity of the Grammy nominations process. (Dugan was fired weeks later.) The New York Mets announced that they and manager Carlos Beltrán had agreed to “mutually part ways”; the former Houston Astros player had been the only player mentioned by name when Major League Baseball issued its findings from an investigation of sign-stealing by the Astros.