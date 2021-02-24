Today in History

Five years ago: Brawling from the get-go, a fiery Marco Rubio went after Donald Trump during their Republican debate in Houston, lacerating the front-runner’s position on immigration, his privileged background, his speaking style and more; Ted Cruz piled on, too, questioning Trump’s conservative credentials. A gunman stormed into a Hesston, Kansas, factory and shot 17 people, killing three, before being shot dead by police.

One year ago: U.S. health officials warned that the coronavirus was certain to spread more widely in the United States; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to be prepared. President Donald Trump, speaking in India, said the virus was “very well under control” in the U.S. Civil protection officials in Italy said the number of virus cases there had increased by 45% in a 24-hour period; Italy had confirmed a total of 11 deaths. Six European nations announced cases of COVID-19 in people who had recently traveled from northern Italy. U.S. stock indexes added a second consecutive day of losses, falling more than 3 percent. Former Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak, who was a force for stability in the Middle East for nearly 30 years before being forced from power in an Arab Spring uprising, died at a Cairo hospital; he was 91.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Ann McCrea is 90. Actor Tom Courtenay is 84. Former CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 84. Actor Diane Baker is 83. Actor Karen Grassle is 79. Former talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 79. Former professional wrestler Ric Flair is 72. Humorist Jack Handey is 72. Movie director Neil Jordan is 71. Rock singer-musician/actor John Doe (X) is 68. Rock musician Dennis Diken (The Smithereens) is 64. Rock singer-musician Mike Peters (The Alarm; Big Country) is 62. Comedian Carrot Top is 56. Model and actor Veronica Webb is 56. Actor Alexis Denisof is 55. Actor Tea (TAY’-ah) Leoni is 55. Actor Lesley Boone is 53. Actor Sean Astin is 50. Singer Daniel Powter is 50. Latin singer Julio Iglesias Jr. is 48. R&B singer Justin Jeffre is 48. Actor Anson Mount is 48. Comedian-actor Chelsea Handler is 46. Actor Rashida Jones is 45. Country singer Shawna Thompson (Thompson Square) is 43. Actor Justin Berfield is 35. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” movies) are 35. Actor Jameela Jamil is 35. Rock musician Erik Haager (Carolina Liar) is 34.

