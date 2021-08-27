Today in History

Five years ago: Six scientists completed a yearlong Mars simulation in Hawaii, where they emerged after living in a dome in near isolation on a Mauna Loa mountain. Ryan Harlost led Endwell, New York, to the Little League World Series title, striking out eight and limiting South Korea to five hits in six innings in a 2-1 victory. Beyonce received eight honors at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Juan Gabriel, a superstar Mexican songwriter and singer who was an icon in the Latin music world, died at his home in California at age 66.

One year ago: Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown as well as the regal Black Panther on screen, died at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. On Jackie Robinson Day across the major leagues, the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics jointly walked off the field following a moment of silence, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across home plate as they chose not to play. (Other major league clubs had joined teams in the NBA, WNBA and MLS earlier in the week in calling off games while protesting social injustice.) The University of Alabama reported that an additional 481 students had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to more than 1,000 infections since students returned to campus for the fall. Nevada officials reported what may have been the first documented case of coronavirus reinfection in the United States. Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said he was stepping down because a chronic illness had resurfaced. (Abe was succeeded by his right-hand man, Yoshihide Suga.)