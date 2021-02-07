Today in History

One year ago: The U.S. Embassy in Beijing said a 60-year-old U.S. citizen who’d been diagnosed with the coronavirus had died on Feb. 5 in Wuhan; it was apparently the first American fatality from the virus. A soldier who was angry about a land dispute began a 16-hour shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand, killing at least 29 people and wounding dozens more before being shot and killed by police and soldiers at a shopping mall.

Today’s Birthdays: Composer-conductor John Williams is 89. Broadcast journalist Ted Koppel is 81. Actor Nick Nolte is 80. Comedian Robert Klein is 79. Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 78. Singer Ron Tyson is 73. Actor Brooke Adams is 72. Actor Mary Steenburgen is 68. Author John Grisham is 66. Retired NBA All-Star and College Basketball Hall of Famer Marques Johnson is 65. Actor Henry Czerny is 62. The former president of the Philippines, Benigno Aquino III, is 61. Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 60. Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lisa P. Jackson is 59. Movie producer Toby Emmerich is 58. Actor Missy Yager is 53. Actor Mary McCormack is 52. Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 51. Actor Susan Misner is 50. Dance musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (Daft Punk) is 47. Actor Seth Green is 47. Actor Joshua Morrow is 47. Rock musician Phoenix (Linkin Park) is 44. Actor William Jackson Harper is 41. Actor Jim Parrack is 40. Folk singer-musician Joey Ryan (Milk Carton Kids) is 39. Actor-comedian Cecily Strong is 37. Rock musician Jeremy Davis is 36. Hip-hop artist Anderson.Paak is 35. Actor Ryan Pinkston is 33. NBA star Klay Thompson is 31. Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton is 31. Actor Karle Warren is 29.

