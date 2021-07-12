Today in History

Five years ago: With emotions running raw, President Barack Obama met privately at the White House with elected officials, law enforcement leaders and members of the Black Lives Matter movement with the goal of getting them to work together to curb violence and build trust. Theresa May entered No. 10 Downing Street as Britain’s new prime minister following a bittersweet exit by David Cameron, who resigned after voters rejected his appeal to stay in the European Union.

One year ago: California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars and indoor dining shut down as the coronavirus swept the state with new ferocity; the shutdown also affected indoor religious services, gyms and hair and nail salons. School officials in Los Angeles and San Diego said they wouldn’t bring students back to classrooms for the start of the new school year; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said schools could open in areas where the coronavirus was under control. The Treasury Department said the federal government had incurred the biggest monthly budget deficit in history in June -- $864 billion – as spending to combat the coronavirus recession exploded, and job losses cut into tax revenues. Washington’s NFL franchise dropped the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo amid pressure from sponsors; the move followed decades of criticism that the name and logo were offensive to Native Americans. (As new names were considered, the team would be known as the Washington Football Team.) The body of former “Glee” star Naya Rivera was found in Southern California’s Lake Piru, five days after she went missing while boating with her 4-year-old son. (An autopsy confirmed that she died from accidental drowning.)