Today in History

Ten years ago: Opening statements in the Los Angeles trial of Michael Jackson’s personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, took place as prosecutors accused Murray of killing the superstar through irresponsible use of the anesthetic propofol, and the defense maintained Jackson had caused his own death. (Murray was later convicted of felony involuntary manslaughter.) Israel gave the go-ahead for construction of 1,100 new Jewish housing units in east Jerusalem; the announcement met with swift criticism from the United States and the European Union.

Five years ago: The United States provided another $364 million in humanitarian aid to Syrians as their nation’s civil war appeared to be getting worse. President Barack Obama announced career diplomat Jeffrey DeLaurentis as his choice to become the first U.S. ambassador to Cuba in more than a half-century.

One year ago: The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House; Trump dismissed the report as “fake news.” Louisville, Kentucky, saw its fifth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. The French Open, pushed back from May and June because of COVID-19, began in Paris with just 1,000 spectators allowed per day.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Kathleen Nolan is 88. Actor Claude Jarman Jr. is 87. Author Barbara Howar is 87. World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth is 82. Singer-musician Randy Bachman (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 78. Rock singer Meat Loaf is 74. Actor Liz Torres is 74. Actor A Martinez is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt is 72. Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is 71. Actor/opera singer Anthony Laciura is 70. Singer Shaun Cassidy is 63. Comedian Marc Maron is 58. Rock singer Stephan (STEE’-fan) Jenkins (Third Eye Blind) is 57. Former Democratic National Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz is 55. Actor Patrick Muldoon is 53. Singer Mark Calderon is 51. Actor Amanda Detmer is 50. Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is 49. Actor Indira Varma is 48. Rock singer Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down) is 43. Christian rock musician Grant Brandell (Underoath) is 40. Actor Anna Camp is 39. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 39. Singer Avril Lavigne (AV’-rihl la-VEEN’) is 37. Bluegrass singer/musician Sierra Hull is 30. Actor Sam Lerner is 29. Actor Ames McNamara is 14.

