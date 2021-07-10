Today in History

One year ago: In Portland, Oregon, where nightly protests since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis had frequently turned violent, a protester was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit in the head by a round fired by a federal law enforcement officer. (Videos showed that Donavan LaBella had been standing with both arms in the air, holding a large speaker, across the street from the federal courthouse when he was hit.) President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital; it was the first time he had been seen in public with one. Okinawa’s governor said dozens of U.S. Marines at bases on the Japanese island had been infected with the coronavirus. As virus cases surged in Florida, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopened with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.