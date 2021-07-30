Today in History

One year ago: A federal appeals court overturned the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, saying the judge who oversaw the case didn’t adequately screen jurors for potential biases. (The Supreme Court has agreed to consider reinstating the death sentence.) Mexico became the country with the third most COVID-19 deaths in the world, behind the United States and Brazil. Even as Florida reached a new daily high in coronavirus deaths, the imminent arrival of Hurricane Isaias forced the closure of some outdoor testing sites. With six Major League teams sidelined by the pandemic, Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to union leader Tony Clark about the importance of players following the coronavirus protocols. British filmmaker Alan Parker, whose movies included “Bugsy Malone,” “Midnight Express” and “Evita,” died in London at the age of 76.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Don Murray is 92. Jazz composer-musician Kenny Burrell is 90. Actor France Nuyen is 82. Actor Susan Flannery is 82. Singer Lobo is 77. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 77. Former movie studio executive Sherry Lansing is 77. Singer Gary Lewis is 76. Actor Lane Davies is 71. Actor Susan Wooldridge is 71. International Tennis Hall of Famer Evonne Goolagong Cawley is 70. Actor Barry Van Dyke is 70. Actor Alan Autry is 69. Jazz composer-musician Michael Wolff is 69. Actor James Read is 68. Actor Michael Biehn is 65. Rock singer-musician Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets) is 64. Actor Dirk Blocker is 64. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 63. Rock musician Bill Berry is 63. Actor Wally Kurth is 63. Actor Wesley Snipes is 59. Country singer Chad Brock is 58. Musician Fatboy Slim is 58. Rock musician Jim Corr is 57. Author J.K. Rowling (ROHL’-ing) is 56. Actor Dean Cain is 55. Actor Jim True-Frost is 55. Actor Ben Chaplin is 52. Actor Loren Dean is 52. Actor Eve Best is 50. Actor Annie Parisse (pah-REES’) is 46. Actor Robert Telfer is 44. Country singer-musician Zac Brown is 43. Actor-producer-writer B.J. Novak is 42. Actor Eric Lively is 40. Singer Shannon Curfman is 36. NHL center Evgeni Malkin is 35. Hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert is 27. Actor Reese Hartwig is 23. Actor Rico Rodriguez is 23.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.