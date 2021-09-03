Today in History

One year ago: A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to stop detaining immigrant children in hotels before expelling them from the United States, saying the much-criticized practice skirted “fundamental humanitarian protections.” Americans headed into the Labor Day weekend amid warnings from public health experts that backyard parties, crowded bars and other gatherings could cause the coronavirus to come surging back. At the direction of President Donald Trump, the Office of Management and Budget cracked down on federal agencies’ anti-racism training sessions; agencies were told to identify spending related to any training on “critical race theory,” “white privilege” or any other material that suggests that the United States or any race or ethnicity is “inherently racist or evil.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Mitzi Gaynor is 90. Soul singer Sonny Charles is 81. Actor Kenneth Kimmins is 80. Singer Merald “Bubba” Knight (Gladys Knight & The Pips) is 79. TV personality and veterinarian Dr. Jan (yahn) Pol (TV: “The Incredible Dr. Pol”) is 79. World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd is 79. Actor Jennifer Salt is 77. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson is 72. R&B musician Ronald LaPread is 71. Actor Judith Ivey is 70. Rock musician Martin Chambers (The Pretenders) is 70. Actor Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs is 68. Actor Khandi Alexander is 64. Actor-comedian Damon Wayans Sr. is 61. Rock musician Kim Thayil is 61. Actor Richard Speight Jr. is 52. Actor Noah Taylor is 52. Actor Ione (eye-OH’-nee) Skye is 51. Actor-singer James Monroe Iglehart is 47. Pop-rock singer-DJ-musician-producer Mark Ronson is 46. R&B singer Richard Wingo (Jagged Edge) is 46. Rock musician Ian Grushka (New Found Glory) is 44. Actor Wes Bentley is 43. Actor Max Greenfield is 42. Country singer Granger Smith is 42. Singer Dan Miller (O Town) is 41. Singer Beyonce (bee-AHN’-say) Knowles is 40. Actor-comedian Whitney Cummings is 39. Actor-comedian Kyle Mooney (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Folk-rock musician Neyla Pekarek (NEE’-lah peh-KAYR’-ehk) (formerly with The Lumineers) is 35. Pop-rock singer-songwriter James Bay is 31. Actor Carter Jenkins is 30. Actor Trevor Gagnon is 26.

