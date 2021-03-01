Today in History

Ten years ago: The Supreme Court ruled, 8-1, that a grieving father’s pain over mocking protests at his Marine son’s funeral had to yield to First Amendment protections for free speech in a decision favoring the Westboro Baptist Church of Topeka, Kansas. A man armed with a handgun attacked a bus carrying U.S. Air Force troops at Frankfurt airport, killing two airmen before being taken into custody. (Arid Uka, an Islamic extremist, was later sentenced to life in prison.)

One year ago: Health officials in Washington state, where a cluster of coronavirus cases had surfaced at a nursing home near Seattle, said four more people had died from the virus. The director-general of the World Health Organization said there was still time to stop the COVID-19 epidemic, saying “containment is feasible.” Vice President Mike Pence said the coronavirus risk to Americans remained low, but that “we’re ready for anything.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared nearly 1,300 points as stocks roared back from a seven-day rout on hopes of action from central banks. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her Democratic presidential campaign and endorsed Joe Biden. Longtime MSNBC host Chris Matthews abruptly retired from his “Hardball” show after apologizing for making inappropriate comments about women. The Recording Academy said it had fired Deborah Dugan, its former president who had questioned the integrity of the Grammy Awards nominations process and complained of sexual harassment. James Lipton, longtime host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” died at his New York home; he was 93.