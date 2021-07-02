Today in History

Five years ago: A devastating truck bombing on a bustling commercial street in downtown Baghdad killed nearly 300 people. Actor Noel Neill, who played Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane, in both a movie serial and on TV, died in Tucson, Arizona, at age 95.

One year ago: Speaking at the foot of Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day, President Donald Trump asserted that protesters pushing for racial justice were engaging in a “merciless campaign to wipe out our history.” Amid a rampant resurgence of the coronavirus, Texas began mandating face coverings on the orders of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who said it seemed that people were “not comprehending the magnitude of the problem.”

Today’s Birthdays: Playwright Tom Stoppard is 84. Writer-producer Jay Tarses is 82. Actor Michael Cole (TV: “The Mod Squad”) is 81. Attorney Gloria Allred is 80. Folk singer Judith Durham (The Seekers) is 78. Actor Kurtwood Smith is 78. Country singer Johnny Lee is 75. Humorist Dave Barry is 74. Actor Betty Buckley is 74. Actor Jan Smithers is 72. Actor Bruce Altman is 66. Talk show host Montel Williams is 65. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 63. Rock musician Vince Clarke (Erasure) is 61. Actor Tom Cruise is 59. Actor Thomas Gibson is 59. Actor Hunter Tylo is 59. Actor Connie Nielsen is 57. Actor Yeardley Smith is 57. TV chef Sandra Lee is 55. Singer Ishmael Butler is 52. Rock musician Kevin Hearn (Barenaked Ladies) is 52. Actor-singer Shawnee Smith is 52. Actor-singer Audra McDonald is 51. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is 50. Actor Patrick Wilson is 48. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 46. Actor Andrea Barber is 45. Singer Shane Lynch (Boyzone) is 45. Actor Ian Anthony Dale is 43. Actor/comedian Jule Klausner is 43. Actor Elizabeth Hendrickson is 42. R&B singer Tonia Tash (Divine) is 42. Country singer-songwriter Sarah Buxton is 41. Actor Olivia Munn is 41. Actor Shoshannah Stern is 41. Rock singer-songwriter Elle King is 32. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer is 30.

