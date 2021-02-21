Today in History

Ten years ago: A defiant Moammar Gadhafi vowed to fight to his “last drop of blood” and roared at supporters to strike back against Libyan protesters to defend his embattled regime. A magnitude-6.1 earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, killed 184 people. Somali pirates shot to death four Americans taken hostage on their yacht several hundred miles south of Oman. Former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel was elected mayor of Chicago.

Five years ago: President Barack Obama sent lawmakers an official $1.9 billion request to combat the spread of the Zika virus in Latin America and the U.S. (Congress passed a $1.1 billion package in Sept. 2016.) The City Council of Charlotte, North Carolina, voted 7-4 to pass a new law allowing transgender people to choose public bathrooms that corresponded to their gender identity. Country singer Sonny James, 87, died in Nashville. British cinematographer Douglas Slocombe, 103, died in London. The Lady Vols’ streak of 565 consecutive weeks in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll ended as Tennessee fell out of the Top 25.

One year ago: A dozen towns in northern Italy effectively went into lockdown after the deaths of two people infected with the coronavirus. South Korea reported an eight-fold jump in viral infections, with more than 400 cases mostly linked to a church and a hospital. Bernie Sanders scored a resounding win in Nevada’s presidential caucuses, cementing his status as the Democrats’ front-runner. Self-styled daredevil Mike Hughes, 64, died after a rocket in which he launched himself crashed into the ground near Barstow, California; he had said he wanted to fly to the edge of outer space to see if the world is round. Barbara Smith, known as “B.” Smith, a top Black model who went on to open restaurants and launch a home products line, died at the age of 70 at her suburban New York home after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. British boxer Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder in their rematch in Las Vegas to win the heavyweight title for a second time.