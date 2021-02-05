Today in History

One year ago: A 57-year-old woman died in California’s Santa Clara County; autopsy results would later reveal that the woman, identified by family members as Patricia Dowd of San Jose, had the coronavirus, despite not having traveled outside the country to a coronavirus outbreak area. (The death came some three weeks before health officials in the Seattle area announced what were believed then to be the first U.S. deaths from the virus.) A Chinese doctor, Li Wenliang, who got in trouble with authorities there for sounding an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak, died after coming down with the illness. Roger Kahn, the writer who wove memoir and baseball in “The Boys of Summer,” a romantic account of the Brooklyn Dodgers, died in a New York suburb; he was 92.