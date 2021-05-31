Today in History

Five years ago: Ken Starr resigned as Baylor University’s chancellor, a week after the former prosecutor who’d led the investigation of the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal was removed as the school’s president over its handling of sexual assault complaints against football players.

One year ago: Police violently broke up a peaceful and legal protest by several thousand people in Lafayette Park across from the White House, using chemical agents, clubs and punches to send protesters fleeing; the protesters had gathered following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week earlier. President Donald Trump, after declaring himself “the president of law and order” and threatening to deploy the U.S. military in a Rose Garden speech, then walked across the empty park to be photographed holding a Bible in front of St. John’s Church, which had been damaged a night earlier in a protest fire. A curfew failed to prevent another night of destruction in New York City; Macy’s flagship store was among those targeted when crowds smashed windows and looted businesses. A Minneapolis medical examiner classified George Floyd’s death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and compressed his neck.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Pat Boone is 87. Actor Morgan Freeman is 84. Opera singer Frederica von Stade is 76. Actor Brian Cox is 75. Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 74. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 74. Actor Gemma Craven is 71. Actor John M. Jackson (TV: “JAG,” “NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 71. Blues-rock musician Tom Principato is 69. Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 68. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 65. Actor Tom Irwin is 65. Singer-musician Alan Wilder is 62. Rock musician Simon Gallup (The Cure) is 61. Actor-comedian Mark Curry is 60. Actor-singer Jason Donovan is 53. Actor Teri Polo is 52. Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 52. Actor Rick Gomez is 49. Model-actor Heidi Klum is 48. Singer Alanis Morissette is 47. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies is 44. Comedian Link Neal (Rhett & Link) is 43. TV personality Damien Fahey is 41. Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 40. Actor Johnny Pemberton is 40. Actor-writer Amy Schumer is 40. Former tennis player Justine Henin is 39. Actor Taylor Handley is 37. Actor Zazie Beetz is 30. Actor Willow Shields is 21.

