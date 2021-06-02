Today in History

Five years ago: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was quoted in The Wall Street Journal as saying that U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who was presiding over a lawsuit brought by former Trump University students, had an “absolute conflict” in handling the case because he was “of Mexican heritage.”

One year ago: Prosecutors charged three more police officers in the death of George Floyd and filed a new, tougher charge of second-degree murder against Derek Chauvin, the officer who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck. (Chauvin would be convicted on all charges.) Defense Secretary Mark Esper took issue with President Donald Trump’s threats to use the full force of the military to quell street protests. Trump’s former defense secretary, James Mattis, denounced Trump’s heavy-handed use of military force to quell protests near the White House. Seattle officials abruptly ended a city-wide curfew that had been in place for days amid massive demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. Enforcing a curfew, police in New York City moved in on crowds of demonstrators, at times blasting people with pepper spray. Results published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug promoted by President Donald Trump to prevent COVID-19, was no better than placebo pills in preventing illness from the coronavirus.

Today’s Birthdays: The former president of Cuba, Raul Castro, is 90. Actor Irma P. Hall is 86. Rock singer Ian Hunter (Mott The Hoople) is 82. World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 76. Actor Penelope Wilton is 75. Singer Eddie Holman is 75. Actor Tristan Rogers is 75. Musician Too Slim (Riders in the Sky) is 73. Singer Suzi Quatro is 71. Singer Deneice Williams is 71. Singer Dan Hill is 67. Actor Suzie Plakson is 63. Actor Scott Valentine is 63. Rock musician Kerry King (Slayer) is 57. Actor James Purefoy is 57. Rock singer-musician Mike Gordon is 56. TV host Anderson Cooper is 54. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 53. Writer-director Tate Taylor is 42. Singers Gabriel and Ariel Hernandez (No Mercy) are 50. Actor Vik Sahay is 50. R&B singer Lyfe Jennings is 48. Actor Arianne Zucker is 47. Actor Nikki M. James is 40. Tennis player Rafael Nadal is 35. Actor Josh Segarra is 35. Actor-singer Lalaine is 34. Actor Sean Berdy is 28. Actor Anne Winters is 27.

