Today in History

Ten years ago: Brimming with pride, President Barack Obama met with the U.S. commandos he’d sent after terror mastermind Osama bin Laden during a visit to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Al-Qaida vowed to keep fighting the United States and avenge the death of bin Laden, which it acknowledged for the first time in an internet statement.

Five years ago: In his first remarks about Donald Trump’s status as the GOP’s presumptive nominee, President Barack Obama urged the media to undertake tougher scrutiny of presidential candidates, saying from the White House, “This is not entertainment; this is not a reality show.” For the second month in a row, the aerospace upstart SpaceX landed a rocket on an ocean platform just off the Florida coast, this time following the successful launch of a Japanese communications satellite.

One year ago: New York City began shutting down its subway system overnight to allow for additional cleaning and disinfecting of cars and stations. President Donald Trump reversed course on plans to wind down his COVID-19 task force; he said the force would shift its focus toward rebooting the economy and developing a vaccine. Three teenage McDonald’s employees in Oklahoma suffered gunshot wounds after a customer opened fire; police said the woman was angry that the restaurant’s dining area was closed because of the pandemic. Frontier Airlines said it was dropping plans to charge an extra fee for passengers to lock in an empty middle seat next to them. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos issued a new policy reshaping the way schools and universities dealt with complaints of sexual misconduct; the policy bolstered the rights of the accused.