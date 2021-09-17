Today in History

Five years ago: At the United Nations, the United States, Japan and South Korea roundly condemned North Korea’s latest nuclear test and called for tough new measures to further isolate the communist state. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks 9-3 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in a game that marked the return of pro football to the nation’s second-largest market for the first time in nearly 22 years. “Game of Thrones” was honored at the Emmy Awards as top drama for the second consecutive year; “Veep” repeated as best comedy series.

One year ago: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died at her home in Washington at the age of 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer; her death set off a battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate a successor, or the seat should remain vacant until the outcome of the election six weeks away. (Trump would nominate Amy Coney Barrett, who was confirmed by the Republican-led Senate days before the election.) The Commerce Department said it would ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores, citing national security and data privacy concerns. (Courts temporarily blocked the attempted ban, and the Biden administration in 2021 dropped those Trump-era executive orders.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert Blake is 88. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 83. Singer Frankie Avalon is 81. Actor Beth Grant is 72. Rock musician Kerry Livgren is 72. Actor Anna Deavere Smith is 71. Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, is 70. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is 69. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is 67. College Football Hall of Famer and retired NFL player Billy Sims is 66. Movie director Mark Romanek is 62. Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 62. Alt-country-rock musician Mark Olson is 60. Singer Joanne Catherall (Human League) is 59. Actor Holly Robinson Peete is 57. R&B singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe and New Edition) is 54. Actor Aisha Tyler is 51. Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 50. Opera singer Anna Netrebko is 50. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 50. Actor James Marsden is 48. Actor Emily Rutherfurd is 47. Actor Travis Schuldt is 47. Rapper Xzibit is 47. Comedian-actor Jason Sudeikis is 46. Actor Sophina Brown is 45. Actor Barrett Foa is 44. Talk show host Sara Haines (TV: “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke”) is 44. Actor/comedian Billy Eichner is 43. Actor Alison Lohman is 42. Designer Brandon Maxwell is 37. Congressman and former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, is 37. Actors Brandon and Taylor Porter are 28. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is 28. Country singer Tae Dye (Maddie and Tae) is 26. Actor C.J. Sanders is 25.

