Today in History

Ten years ago: Rep. Allyson Schwartz of Pennsylvania became the first Democratic House colleague to call for Rep. Anthony Weiner of New York to resign after he admitted sending a lewd photo of himself to a woman via Twitter and lying about it. OPEC unexpectedly left its production levels unchanged, causing oil prices to jump as senior officials reported their meeting in Vienna had ended in disarray.

Five years ago: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (nah-REN’-drah MOH’-dee) told the U.S. Congress that the world’s two largest democracies could anchor stability and prosperity from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific in an aspirational speech that glossed over continuing divisions in the relationship. Maria Sharapova (shah-rah-POH’-vah) was suspended for two years by the International Tennis Federation for testing positive for meldonium at the Australian Open. (The ban, which was backdated to Jan. 26, 2016, was later reduced to 15 months.)

One year ago: Thousands of mourners gathered at a church in Houston for a service for George Floyd, as his death during an arrest in Minneapolis continued to stoke protests in America and beyond over racial injustice. France’s top security official said police would no longer permit chokeholds that had been blamed for multiple cases of asphyxiation and had come under renewed criticism after George Floyd’s death. The police chief in Portland, Oregon, resigned, just six months into her job, amid criticism of her department’s handling of protests. New York City slowly began reopening for business; stores that were previously deemed nonessential during the coronavirus shutdown were cleared to reopen for delivery and curbside pickup. New Zealand appeared to have completely eradicated the coronavirus for the time being; health officials aid the last person known to have been infected in the country had recovered.