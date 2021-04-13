Today in History

Five years ago: Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders aggressively challenged each other’s judgment during a Democratic debate in Brooklyn, New York, sparring over Wall Street banks, how high to raise the minimum wage and gun control. The first of two strong earthquakes struck southern Japan; the temblors killed at least 50 people.

One year ago: President Donald Trump announced that he was cutting off U.S. payments to the U.N. health agency, the World Health Organization; Trump said it had not done enough to stop the coronavirus from spreading. Louisiana again delayed its presidential primary, rescheduling it for July 11. (The late date made the primary irrelevant to the selection of the nominees.) NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired by the Chip Ganassi Racing team, two days after he used a racial slur on a live stream of a virtual race. Hank Steinbrenner, the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of four siblings who owned controlling shares of the New York Yankees, died at 63.

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Loretta Lynn is 89. Actor Julie Christie is 81. Retired MLB All-Star Pete Rose is 80. Rock musician Ritchie Blackmore is 76. Actor John Shea is 73. Actor Peter Capaldi is 63. Actor-turned-race car driver Brian Forster is 61. Actor Brad Garrett is 61. Actor Robert Carlyle is 60. Rock singer-musician John Bell (Widespread Panic) is 59. Actor Robert Clendenin is 57. Actor Catherine Dent is 56. Actor Lloyd Owen is 55. Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is 55. Rock musician Barrett Martin is 54. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 53. Actor Adrien Brody is 48. Classical singer David Miller (Il Divo) is 48. Rapper Da Brat is 47. Actor Antwon Tanner is 46. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 44. Actor-producer Rob McElhenney is 44. Roots singer JD McPherson is 44. Rock singer Win Butler (Arcade Fire) is 41. Actor Claire Coffee is 41. Actor Christian Alexander is 31. Actor Nick Krause is 29. Actor Vivien Cardone is 28. Actor Graham Phillips is 28. Actor Skyler Samuels is 27. Actor Abigail Breslin is 25.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0