Today in History

Ten years ago: Vice President Joe Biden arrived in Beijing to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

Five years ago: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump announced a shake-up of his campaign leadership, naming Steve Bannon of the conservative Breitbart News website as chief executive officer and promoting pollster Kellyanne Conway to campaign manager. Caster Semenya of South Africa made her debut at the Rio Olympics amid questions about how track and field can deal with hyperandrogenic women; Semenya qualified for the 800 semfinals, an event she won three days later. Movie director Arthur Hiller (“Love Story”) died in Los Angeles at age 92.

One year ago: As Democrats opened their virtual national convention, Michelle Obama delivered a passionate condemnation of President Donald Trump, saying he was “clearly in over his head.” Texas joined New York, New Jersey and California as states with at least 10,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths; about 80 percent of the Texas deaths were reported since June 1, after the state embarked on one of the fastest reopenings in the country. The University of North Carolina said it was switching all undergraduate classes to remote learning after the coronavirus spread in the first week since classes began. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Adern delayed the country’s elections by four weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak in Auckland.

Today’s Birthdays: Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin (jahng zuh-MEEN’) is 95. Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 80. Actor Robert DeNiro is 78. Movie director Martha Coolidge is 75. Rock musician Gary Talley (The Box Tops) is 74. Actor-screenwriter-producer Julian Fellowes is 72. Actor Robert Joy is 70. International Tennis Hall of Famer Guillermo Vilas is 69. Rock singer Kevin Rowland (Dexy’s Midnight Runners) is 68. Rock musician Colin Moulding (XTC) is 66. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 66. Olympic gold medal figure skater Robin Cousins is 64. Singer Belinda Carlisle is 63. Author Jonathan Franzen is 62. Actor Sean Penn is 61. Jazz musician Everette Harp is 60. Rock musician Gilby Clarke is 59. Singer Maria McKee is 57. Rock musician Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 56. Rock musician Jill Cunniff (kuh-NIHF’) is 55. Actor David Conrad is 54. Singer Donnie Wahlberg is 52. College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 52. Rapper Posdnuos (PAHS’-deh-noos) is 52. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jim Courier is 51. Retired MLB All-Star Jorge Posada is 50. TV personality Giuliana Rancic is 47. Actor Bryton James is 35. Actor Brady Corbet (kohr-BAY’) is 33. Actor Austin Butler is 30. Actor Taissa Farmiga is 27. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 26.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.