Today in History

Five years ago: John Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, was released from a Washington mental hospital for good. Angelique Kerber won her first U.S. Open title and the second Grand Slam trophy of her breakthrough season, beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

One year ago: Authorities in Oregon said more than 500,000 people statewide had been forced to leave their homes because of wildfires; the number represented more than 10% of the state’s population. Houston’s police chief said four officers had been terminated after an internal investigation determined they did not use reasonable force when they fired their weapons 21 times at a man who had been experiencing a mental health crisis, killing him in April after he was already injured and on the ground. Twitter said it would start labeling or removing misleading claims that were aimed at undermining public confidence in elections. Diana Rigg, a British actor whose career included roles in the 1960s spy series “The Avengers” and the fantasy juggernaut “Game of Thrones,” died at the age of 82.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Philip Baker Hall is 90. Actor Greg Mullavey is 88. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 81. Actor Tom Ligon is 81. Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 79. Singer Jose Feliciano is 76. Actor Judy Geeson is 73. Former Canadian first lady Margaret Trudeau is 73. Political commentator Bill O’Reilly is 72. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 71. Country singer Rosie Flores is 71. Actor Amy Irving is 68. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., is 67. Actor-director Clark Johnson is 67. Actor Kate Burton is 64. Movie director Chris Columbus is 63. Actor Colin Firth is 61. Rock singer-musician David Lowery (Cracker) is 61. Actor Sean O’Bryan is 58. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 58. Actor Raymond Cruz is 57. Rock musician Stevie D. (Buckcherry) is 55. Rock singer-musician Miles Zuniga (Fastball) is 55. Actor Nina Repeta (NY’-nuh ruh-PEHT’-ah) is 54. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 53. Movie director Guy Ritchie is 53. Actor Johnathon Schaech (shehk) is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 49. Actor Ryan Phillippe (FIHL’-ih-pee) is 47. Actor Kyle Bornheimer is 46. Actor Jacob Young is 42. Rock musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 41. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Timothy Goebel (GAY’-bul) is 41. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 39. MLB All-Star first-baseman Joey Votto (VAH’-toh) is 38. Rock musician Matthew Followill (Kings of Leon) is 37. Singer Ashley Monroe (Pistol Annies) is 35. MLB All-Star first-baseman Paul Goldschmidt is 34. Singer Sanjaya Malakar (san-JY’-uh MA’-luh-kar) (“American Idol”) is 32. Actor Chandler Massey is 31. Actor Hannah Hodson is 30. Actor Gabriel Bateman is 17.

