Today in History

Five years ago: Micah Johnson, a Black Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, opened fire on Dallas police, killing five officers in an act of vengeance for the fatal police shootings of Black men; the attack ended with Johnson being killed by a bomb delivered by a police robot. President Barack Obama embarked on a five-day, two-country mission to buck up a beleaguered Europe and brush back an aggressive Moscow; after arriving in Warsaw, Poland, Obama denounced the fatal attack in Dallas as “despicable” and declared there was no justification for the violence.

One year ago: Texas surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time, as a resurgence of the outbreak raged across the U.S. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said he had tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity; he said he was already taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug unproven to treat COVID-19.

Today’s Birthdays: Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 94. Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough is 88. Rock star Ringo Starr is 81. Comedian Bill Oddie is 80. Singer-musician Warren Entner (The Grass Roots) is 78. Actor Joe Spano is 75. Pop singer David Hodo (The Village People) is 74. Country singer Linda Williams is 74. Actor Shelley Duvall is 72. Actor Roz Ryan is 70. Actor Billy Campbell is 62. Rock musician Mark White (Spin Doctors) is 59. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard is 58. Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan is 55. R&B musician Ricky Kinchen (Mint Condition) is 55. Actor Amy Carlson is 53. Actor Jorja Fox is 53. Actor Cree Summer is 52. Actor Robin Weigert is 52. Actor Kirsten Vangsness is 49. Actor Troy Garity is 48. Actor Berenice Bejo (BEH’-ruh-nees BAY’-hoh) is 45. Actor Hamish Linklater is 45. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 41. Rapper Cassidy is 39. Country singer Gabbie Nolen is 39. Actor Ross Malinger is 37. Actor-comedian Luke Null (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 31. Pop singer Ally Hernandez (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 28. Pop musician Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds to Summer) is 27. Country singer Maddie Marlow (Maddie and Tae) is 26.

