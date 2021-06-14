Today in History

Five years ago: The interim police chief in Oakland, California, Ben Fairow, was abruptly removed after six days on the job by Mayor Libby Schaaf, who said she had lost confidence in Fairow’s ability to lead the department amid a widening sex scandal in which a number of officers allegedly had sex with a teenage prostitute. A public funeral was held in Detroit for hockey legend Gordie Howe, who had died five days earlier at age 88.

One year ago: The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. European countries reopened borders after a three-month coronavirus shutdown; international visitors were still kept away. U.S. regulators revoked emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19 amid evidence that they didn’t work and could cause serious side effects. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said death rates for coronavirus patients with chronic illnesses were 12 times higher than for others who became infected. The Seattle City Council voted unanimously to bar police from using tear gas, pepper spray and several other crowd control devices after officers repeatedly used them on mostly peaceful demonstrators protesting racism and police brutality.

Today’s Birthdays: R&B singer Ruby Nash Garnett (Ruby and the Romantics) is 87. Funk musician Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) is 75. Actor Simon Callow is 72. Singer Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) is 72. Rock singer Steve Walsh is 70. Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) is 68. Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 67. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 67. Actor Julie Hagerty is 66. Actor Polly Draper is 66. Rock musician Brad Gillis (Night Ranger) is 64. Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 63. Actor Eileen Davidson is 62. Actor Helen Hunt is 58. Rock musician Scott Rockenfield (Queensryche) is 58. Actor Courteney Cox is 57. Country musician Tony Ardoin is 57. Country musician Michael Britt (Lonestar) is 55. Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 52. Actor Leah Remini is 51. Actor Jake Busey is 50. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 48. Actor Greg Vaughan is 48. Actor Elizabeth Reaser is 46. Rock singer Dryden Mitchell (Alien Ant Farm) is 45. Former child actor Christopher Castile is 41. Rock musician Billy Martin (Good Charlotte) is 40. Actor Jordi Vilasuso is 40. Rock musician Wayne Sermon (Imagine Dragons) is 37. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 31. Olympic gold medal gymnast Madison Kocian is 24. Actor Sterling Jerins is 17.

