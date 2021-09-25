Today in History

One year ago: President Donald Trump nominated judge Amy Coney Barrett, a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, to the Supreme Court, to fill the seat left vacant by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Barrett would be confirmed the following month, days before the November election.) More than 150 people gathered in the Rose Garden for Trump’s introduction of Barrett; few in the crowd wore masks to protect against the coronavirus, and in the days that followed, a succession of attendees reported that they had contracted COVID-19.

Today’s Birthdays: Former baseball All-Star Bobby Shantz is 96. Country singer David Frizzell is 80. Actor Kent McCord is 79. Television host Anne Robinson is 77. Singer Bryan Ferry is 76. Actor Mary Beth Hurt is 75. Singer Olivia Newton-John is 73. Actor James Keane is 69. Rock singer-musician Cesar Rosas (Los Lobos) is 67. Country singer Carlene Carter is 66. Actor Linda Hamilton is 65. R&B singer Cindy Herron (En Vogue) is 60. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson is 59. Actor Patrick Bristow is 59. Rock musician Al Pitrelli is 59. Singer Tracey Thorn (Everything But The Girl) is 59. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 55. Contemporary Christian guitarist Jody Davis (Newsboys) is 54. Actor Jim Caviezel (kuh-VEE’-zuhl) is 53. Actor Tricia O’Kelley is 53. Actor Ben Shenkman is 53. Actor Melanie Paxson is 49. Singer Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men) is 49. Music producer Dr. Luke is 48. Jazz musician Nicholas Payton is 48. Actor Mark Famiglietti (fah-mihl-YEH’-tee) is 42. Singer-actor Christina Milian (MIHL’-ee-ahn) is 40. Tennis player Serena Williams is 40. Actor Zoe Perry is 38. Singer/songwriter Ant Clemons is 30.

