Today in History

Five years ago: One of Pope Francis’ top advisers, Australian Cardinal George Pell, testifying before an investigative commission in Sydney via videolink from Rome, acknowledged the Catholic Church had made “enormous mistakes” in allowing thousands of children to be raped and molested by priests over centuries. “Spotlight” won the Academy Award for best picture of 2015; Brie Larson was recognized as best actress for “Room” while Leonardo DiCaprio was named best actor for “The Revenant.” Oscar-winning actor George Kennedy, 91, died in Middleton, Idaho.

One year ago: The number of countries touched by the coronavirus climbed to nearly 60; Nigerian authorities reported the first case in sub-Saharan Africa, and Mexico said it had two confirmed cases. The State Department told Americans to avoid nonessential travel to Italy, which had seen nearly 900 virus cases. At a rally in South Carolina, President Donald Trump asserted that Democratic complaints about his handling of the virus threat were “their new hoax.” Trump again picked Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas to be the nation’s top intelligence official; he’d abandoned an earlier attempt to place Ratcliffe in the post. (Ratcliffe would be confirmed in May by a sharply divided Senate.) The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the week 12.4% lower in the market’s worst weekly performance since the 2008 financial crisis. Joe Coulombe, the founder of the Trader Joe’s food markets, died at 89; he’d opened his first Trader Joe’s in Pasadena, California, in 1967.