Today in History

One year ago: The Trump administration formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization; President Donald Trump had criticized the WHO’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. (The pullout was halted by President Joe Biden’s administration.) Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency and authorized the activation of up to 1,000 National Guard troops after a weekend of gun violence in Atlanta left five people dead; the victims included an 8-year-old girl, killed while riding in a car near a Wendy’s that had been burned after a Black man was shot by a white police officer in the restaurant’s parking lot in June. Amy Cooper, the white woman who called police during a videotaped dispute with a Black man in New York’s Central Park, was charged with filing a false report. (The case was dismissed after Cooper completed a counseling program.) Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels, a singer, guitarist and fiddler who had a hit with “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” died in Tennessee at the age of 83. Agents for Patrick Mahomes said the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had agreed to a 10-year contract extension worth as much as $503 million, giving the Super Bowl MVP the richest-ever sports contract. Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the theme for “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” died at 91.