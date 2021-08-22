Today in History

One year ago: A white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot a black man, Jacob Blake, seven times as officers tried to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant; the shooting left Blake partially paralyzed and triggered several nights of violent protests. (Blake, who was shot as he was about to get into an SUV with a pocketknife that had fallen from his pants, later said he’d been prepared to surrender after putting the knife in the vehicle. Officer Rusten Sheskey was not charged.) Demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, hurled rocks, bottles and fireworks at officers and set fires in the streets as they marched on a precinct station; police used tear gas to scatter the demonstrators. President Donald Trump announced emergency authorization to treat COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma; some health experts said the treatment needed more study. Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced that she would leave the White House at the end of the month. Takuma Sato won his second Indianapolis 500; it was held in front of empty grandstands because of the pandemic.