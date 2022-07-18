Today in History: July 19, Republicans nominate Trump

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, July 19, the 200th day of 2022. There are 165 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 19, 2005, President George W. Bush announced his choice of federal appeals court judge John G. Roberts Jr. to replace Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. (Roberts ended up succeeding Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist, who died in Sept. 2005; Samuel Alito followed O’Connor.)

On this date:

In 1812, during the War of 1812, the First Battle of Sackets Harbor in Lake Ontario resulted in an American victory as U.S. naval forces repelled a British attack.

In 1969, Apollo 11 and its astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins, went into orbit around the moon.

In 1975, the Apollo and Soyuz space capsules that were linked in orbit for two days separated.

In 1979, the Nicaraguan capital of Managua fell to Sandinista guerrillas, two days after President Anastasio Somoza fled the country.

In 1980, the Moscow Summer Olympics began, minus dozens of nations that were boycotting the games because of the Soviet military intervention in Afghanistan.

In 1989, 111 people were killed when United Air Lines Flight 232, a DC-10 which sustained the uncontained failure of its tail engine and the loss of hydraulic systems, crashed while making an emergency landing at Sioux City, Iowa; 185 other people survived.

In 1990, baseball’s all-time hits leader, Pete Rose, was sentenced in Cincinnati to five months in prison for tax evasion.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton announced a policy allowing homosexuals to serve in the military under a compromise dubbed “don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t pursue.”

In 2006, prosecutors reported that Chicago police beat, kicked, shocked or otherwise tortured scores of Black suspects from the 1970s to the early 1990s to try to extract confessions from them.

In 2014, a New York City police officer (Daniel Pantaleo) involved in the arrest of Eric Garner, who died in custody two days earlier after being placed in an apparent chokehold, was stripped of his gun and badge and placed on desk duty. (Pantaleo was fired in August 2019.) Actor James Garner, 86, died in Los Angeles.

In 2016, Republicans meeting in Cleveland nominated Donald Trump as their presidential standard-bearer; in brief videotaped remarks, Trump thanked the delegates, saying: “This is a movement, but we have to go all the way.”

In 2020, President Donald Trump refused to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election, telling Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday” that it was too early to make any such guarantee.

Ten years ago: A controversy pitting gay rights against religious freedom began as a cake shop owner in Lakewood, Colorado, refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. (The Supreme Court would rule that Colorado’s Civil Rights Commission displayed anti-religious bias when it sanctioned the shop owner; the court did not rule on the larger issue of whether businesses can invoke religious objections to refuse service to gays and lesbians.)

Five years ago: Sen. John McCain’s office said the 80-year-old Arizona Republican and former presidential nominee had been diagnosed with a brain tumor, glioblastoma. President Donald Trump told The New York Times that he would have chosen someone else to be attorney general if he’d known that Jeff Sessions would recuse himself from the FBI probe into possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

One year ago: A Florida man, Paul Allard Hodgkins, who breached the U.S. Senate chamber on Jan. 6 carrying a Trump campaign flag received an eight-month prison term; it was the first resolution for a felony case in the Capitol insurrection. The Biden administration took a step toward its goal of shutting down the Guantánamo Bay detention center for terror suspects, releasing into the custody of his home country a Moroccan (Abdullatif Nasser) who’d been held without charge almost since the U.S. opened the facility 19 years earlier. Ben & Jerry’s said it would stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, saying sales in the territories sought by the Palestinians were inconsistent with the company’s values.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Helen Gallagher is 96. Singer Vikki Carr is 82. Blues singer-musician Little Freddie King is 82. Actor George Dzundza is 77. Rock singer-musician Alan Gorrie (Average White Band) is 76. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ilie Nastase is 76. Rock musician Brian May is 75. Rock musician Bernie Leadon is 75. Actor Beverly Archer is 74. Movie director Abel Ferrara is 71. Actor Peter Barton is 66. Rock musician Kevin Haskins (Love and Rockets; Bauhaus) is 62. Movie director Atom Egoyan is 62. Actor Campbell Scott is 61. Actor Anthony Edwards is 60. Actor Clea Lewis is 57. Percusssionist Evelyn Glennie is 57. Classical singer Urs Buhler (Il Divo) is 51. Actor Andrew Kavovit is 51. Rock musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) is 48. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 46. Actor Erin Cummings is 45. TV chef Marcela Valladolid is 44. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This is Us”) is 42. Actor Jared Padalecki is 40. Actor Trai Byers is 39. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”) is 38. Actor/comedian Dustin Ybarra is 36. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence is 32.