 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
To mask or not? Check this guide to enjoying many activities safely
0 comments
alert AP

To mask or not? Check this guide to enjoying many activities safely

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Several states immediately and enthusiastically embraced new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that say fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most situations.

But other states, cities and businesses took a wait-and-see attitude amid questions of whether the new stand is safe or workable, given that there is no easy way to know who has been vaccinated and who hasn't. The guidelines essentially leave it up to people to do the right thing.

Labor groups and others warned that employees at stores, restaurants and other businesses could be left exposed to the coronavirus from customers and could be forced into the unwanted role of “vaccination police.”

Want to do the right thing? Here's a new guide, "Mask Or Not?"

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Homicide, Grant Ave., Waterloo, Iowa May 15, 2021

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News