Tip from dental office leads to arrest in US Capitol breach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has been charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after a tipster reported overhearing him boasting about it during a dental appointment.

Daniel Warmus — identified in court documents as the owner of a western New York auto shop — was released from custody Wednesday, a day after appearing in federal court in Buffalo on four misdemeanor counts, his attorney said.

The FBI began investigating Warmus after receiving a Jan. 12 tip that, while at a dentist's office, he described smoking marijuana inside the Capitol and refusing a police officer’s warning to leave. Warmus also played a video he had taken inside the Capitol, which the unidentified tipster heard but did not see, according to a criminal complaint.

“We’re not interested” in commenting, a woman who answered the phone at Warmus’ home in Alden on Wednesday said.

His attorney, Daniel Dubois, said Warmus looks forward to defending himself.