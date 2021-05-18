Tiny bats put kibosh on power line tree-cutting for 2 months

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Tree-cutting on a key stretch of a $1 billion hydropower project in western Maine is going to stop almost as soon as it started to protect the newly born young of a federally protected bat.

The New England Clean Energy Connect has a narrow window of only two weeks to begin work on the power line after a federal appeals court gave the green light to proceed last week. Tree removal will have to stop in June and July when the pups of northern long-eared bats are born and cannot yet fly.

A permit issued by the Army Corps of Engineers in November prohibited tree-cutting during June and July, and tree crews who're already on the job had planned to stop during the two-month period to protect the bats, whose populations have been decimated by so-called white nose syndrome.

“NECEC Transmission LLC has been aware of this prohibition since the beginning of the federal consultation and permitting process and will comply with it,” NECEC said in a statement.

The northern long-eared bats are tiny — the size of a small mouse — and they live in trees instead of caves.