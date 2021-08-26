Time's Up CEO Tina Tchen resigns in wake of Cuomo scandal

“Ms. Kaplan read the letter to the head of the advocacy group Times Up, and both of them allegedly suggested that, without the statements about Ms. Boylan’s interactions with male colleagues, the letter was fine,” the report said, without explicitly naming Tchen.

Tchen had resisted calls for her ouster for weeks, but said Thursday it was time for her to “resign and continue to work for change in other ways.”

Boylan pushed back against Tchen's characterization of what led to her resignation, accusing Tchen of continuing to not “take responsibility for the harm she's caused.”

“We aren’t fighting. We aren’t confused,” Boylan tweeted. She was echoed by another Cuomo accuser, Charlotte Bennett, who compared Tchen to the disgraced Democrat, tweeting that she “goes out the same way our former Governor did — listing her accomplishments, pointing the finger at others, and attempting to justify her inexcusable behavior.”

Carrie Goldberg, who represented one of Harvey Weinstein's accusers, also found fault with Tchen's statement.

“It’s inaccurate to say that activists/women are 'battling each other,” she tweeted. “Rather, it’s survivors in the trenches fed up with powerbrokers making backroom deals and hoarding control.”