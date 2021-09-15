Timeline of events in Dennis Hastert’s life and career

JAN. 28, 2016: The federal judge overseeing Hastert’s case agrees to delay sentencing until April 8, after Hastert’s attorneys say he nearly died from sepsis in November and was not released from the hospital until Jan. 15.

MARCH 2, 2016: The judge agrees to delay sentencing after prosecutors say a man who alleges he was sexually abused by Hastert is leaning toward testifying at sentencing but has a conflict on April 8, according to a transcript of a closed-door meeting. It’s the first time court documents link sex-abuse allegations to Hastert.

APRIL 6, 2016: Defense attorneys ask for probation for Hastert, saying he is “overwhelmed by the guilt.”

APRIL 8, 2016: A court filing details allegations of sex abuse against Hastert by at least four former students — marking the first time prosecutors confirm the hush money was paid to conceal sex abuse.

APRIL 25, 2016: “Individual A” sues Hastert for breach of contract, saying he’s owed more than half of the $3.5 million promised.