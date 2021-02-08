Timeline of chopper crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

LOS ANGELES (AP) — (backslash)A timeline of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in Southern California on Jan. 26, 2020. All times are approximate:

9:06 a.m. — The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter departs John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana en route to Camarillo, northwest of Los Angeles. The direct distance is about 79 miles (127 kilometers) but the actual flight path will be indirect.

9:20 a.m. — As the helicopter nears Burbank Airport airspace, the pilot requests to head west across the San Fernando Valley by following U.S. 101. With cloud tops at 2,400 feet (732 meters), he is told there are conditions for instrument flight rules, which dictate how a pilot must operate when visibility is reduced. He requests and is granted “special visual flight rules” and then waits for other air traffic to clear.

9:32 a.m. — The controller clears the pilot to follow Interstate 5 northwest, then follow State Route 118 to pass on the north side of Burbank and Van Nuys airports at or below 2,500 feet (762 meters). The pilot says he will loop around Van Nuys and head down to the 101 freeway. He requests “flight following,” which is radar assistance from air traffic control.