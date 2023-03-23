On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» TikTok is ramping up a public relations campaign to fend off the possibility of a nationwide ban by the Biden administration. And it’s bringing some unconventional advocates to help: online influencers.
» A coroner's office says a body found in the Colorado woods near an abandoned car was that of a 17-year-old student accused of wounding two administrators in a shooting at his Denver high school.
» Fed Chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure Americans that it is safe to leave money in their banks, two weeks after a rush of depositors pulled funds from Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed in the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history.
» Equatorial Guinea has confirmed another eight cases of the “highly virulent” Marburg virus, a deadly hemorrhagic fever with no authorized vaccine or treatment.
People are also reading…
» Approval of President Joe Biden has dipped slightly since a month ago to 38%. That's nearly the lowest point of his presidency, and comes as his administration tries to project a sense of stability while confronting a pair of bank failures and stubbornly high inflation.
» In sports, It was a busy night on the NBA hardwood, the Clippers will be without a key player for at least a couple of weeks, on the ice the Penguins end their losing streak, Oilers center Connor McDavid achieves a milestone goal, and in the NFL the Jets continued their busy off-season re-tooling of the roster.
From the original version of Hot off the Wire:
» Authorities say a shooting near a middle school in North Carolina left two 16-year-old boys dead and one wounded.
» Authorities say a 17-year-old student shot and wounded two school administrators after a handgun was found during a daily search of a student at a Denver high school.
» Manhattan prosecutors have postponed a scheduled grand jury session in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign.
» Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve said it doesn’t expect to cut rates anytime soon despite Wall Street’s hopes.
» The administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving to forbid classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades.
» A possible tornado Wednesday left a line of damage across roofs of commercial buildings in the Los Angeles suburb of Montebello.
» Moderna’s CEO is defending a plan to more than quadruple the company’s COVID-19 vaccine price.
» China says President Xi Jinping's just-concluded visit to Russia was a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace.”
» A dispute between Jack Daniel’s and the makers of a squeaking dog toy that humorously mimics the whiskey’s signature look gave Supreme Court justices a lot to chew on.
» Swedish lawmakers have overwhelmingly voted in favor of the country joining NATO.
» TikTok’s CEO plans to tell Congress on Thursday that the video-sharing app is committed to user safety, data protection and security, and keeping the platform free from Chinese government influence.
» For 40 years, former President Donald Trump has navigated a flurry of legal investigations without ever facing criminal charges. That record may soon come to an end.
» As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates again, credit card debt is already at a record high, and more people are carrying debt month to month.
Women sumo wrestlers break prejudice in Brazil, and more of today's top videos
Women are making history in Brazil as they now make up around half of the country's sumo wrestlers, schools in Los Angeles are shut down because of massive protests, and more of today's top videos.
Sumo wrestling, brought to Brazil by Japanese immigrants in the early 20th century, is growing fast in the country and women make up around ha…
More than 500,000 children were shut out of lessons Tuesday as school workers in Los Angeles began a three-day walkout over pay. Roughly 30,00…
This jet suit is turning regular people into a type of Iron Man. Richard Browning, founder of Gravity Industries invented the jet suits and no…
This is the cute story of the bond between a father and daughter and their passion for gaming.
The Sun is approaching the final years ahead of its solar maximum, or the apex of its 11-year cycle when its activity will peak and its poles …
Libyan boxers fight and train in Tripoli, as they participate in various competitions following Libya's 2011 revolution, which saw former dict…