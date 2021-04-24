Tiger Woods on crutches in first Instagram photo of himself since his car crash

Tiger Woods has posted his first photo of himself since his car crash earlier this year, showing him on a golf course in crutches with his dog.
Woods posted the photo to his verified Instagram account on Friday, writing, "My course is coming along faster than I am. But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend."
Keep scrolling for a gallery of top moments from Tiger Woods' career
Though Woods has posted on social media since the crash on February 23, this is the first photo the golfer has uploaded of himself.
Woods, 45, suffered serious leg injuries after his Genesis SUV hit a "Welcome to Rolling Hills Estates" sign, crossed a center divider and traveled more than 150 feet across the shoulder of the road before coming to a stop on the driver's side, according to a Los Angeles County affidavit for a search warrant of the vehicle's black box recorder.
Earlier this month, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the main causes of the crash were speed and Woods' inability to negotiate a curve.
His injuries included open fractures to his tibia and fibula that required a rod to be inserted, and additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle that were stabilized with screws and pins.
The 15-time major winner spent several weeks in the hospital following the incident, but is currently recovering at home while doing rehab.
Notable moments from Tiger Woods' life and career, in photos
The early years
Feb. 27, 1992
1993
1994-1996
April 5, 1995
June 16, 1995
July 18, 1995
Aug. 27, 1995
April 10, 1996
Oct. 6, 1996
April 13, 1997
Aug. 15, 1999
June 18, 2000
July 23, 2000
June 16, 2002
Dec. 8, 2003
May 13, 2005
Nov. 23, 2005
Feb. 10, 2006
May 3, 2006
July 23, 2006
Aug. 20, 2006
Aug. 12, 2007
April 15, 2008
June 16, 2008
Feb. 26, 2009
Nov. 15, 2009
Nov. 21, 2009
Nov. 27, 2009
Dec. 2, 2009
Feb. 19, 2010
Oct. 31, 2010
July 19, 2011
Aug. 11, 2011
March 25, 2012
June 3, 2012
March 25, 2013
March 31, 2014
Aug. 23, 2015
Dec. 1, 2015
Dec. 4, 2016
May 29, 2017
Dec. 3, 2017
Sept. 23, 2018
April 14, 2019
May 6, 2019
Oct. 27, 2019
May 24, 2020
Dec. 17, 2020
Feb. 23, 2021
June 1997
CNN's Ben Church contributed to this report.