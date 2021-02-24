Tiger Woods faces hard recovery from leg injuries; judge blocks Biden's deportation pause; and more

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Tiger Woods suffered "significant" leg injuries in Tuesday's car crash, faces tough recovery; a judge is blocking Biden's 100-day pause on deportations; and more.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

Woods faces hard recovery from serious injuries in car crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a career filled with remarkable comebacks, Tiger Woods faces his toughest recovery of all.

Woods was driving through a sweeping, downhill stretch of road through coastal suburbs of Los Angeles when his SUV struck a sign, crossed over a raised median and two oncoming lanes before it toppled down an embankment, coming to a halt on its side.

The airbags deployed. A sheriff’s deputy poked his head through a hole in the windshield to see Woods, still wearing his seatbelt, sitting in the driver’s seat.