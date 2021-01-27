Tiger undergoes rare hip replacement surgery at Illinois zoo

Florida-based medical device maker Arthrex used data from Malena’s CT scan to design, manufacture, and donate a custom-made implant that is specifically designed for Malena’s joint, Cook said.

“We’ve got to replace both parts, the ball and the socket, and we’ve got to do that in a really minimally invasive way so that we protect her musculature and give her the best chance of recovery,” he said before the surgery.

Malena is not the first tiger to undergo total hip replacement. Previous attempts with non-custom implant designs in a snow leopard, a cheetah and a tiger in Germany have had mixed success.

According to Adkesson, the post-operative period is going to be challenging because of the need to keep Malena quiet and calm.

“Obviously, from a therapy standpoint, we’re not able to get in with the tiger the same way we might do physical therapy on a dog or a domestic cat,” the veterinarian said. "But our care staff have a wonderful relationship with these animals, and they’ll be able to get her up and kind of moving around by asking her to come to different areas of the enclosure.”