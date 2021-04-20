Through the media covering Chauvin case, a collective pause

“The whole world just got to see that: Derek Chauvin led away in handcuffs,” said MSNBC's Brian Williams.

On ABC News, commentator Sunny Hostin wiped away tears and spoke about her nervousness about the verdict. She said her 18-year-old son lives in South Africa, and she feels that he is safer there.

“I really believe that this is a movement that we're seeing,” she said. “For that I am so very thankful that perhaps we will see real change, much needed change in this country.”

On Fox News Channel, former prosecutor Jeanine Pirro said that “clearly the verdict was supported by the facts.” But new late-night host Greg Gutfeld drew some gasps and groans from colleagues for his reaction.

“I'm glad that he was found guilty on all charges,” Gutfeld said, “even if he might not be guilty of all charges. I'm glad that he was found guilty of all charges because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames."

Challenged by Pirro, Gutfeld said that there was “a sense of extortion, that if things didn't go a certain way — I'm speaking the truth — if it didn't go a certain way, that there was going to be destruction. We know that. Why pretend otherwise?”