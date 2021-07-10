Thrill ride appears to malfunction during Michigan festival

Bystanders grabbed a guardrail attached to the ride’s main base to hold it down.

Rides at the midway are inspected daily by Arnold Amusements employees, annually by the state and three times a year by a third party, the company said.

A spokeswoman with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs told the Traverse City Record-Eagle that records showed the carnival ride that malfunctioned was last inspected in 2019 and the result was satisfactory.

"Rides with a satisfactory permit from the previous season are temporarily permitted to operate under their prior permit until their inspection in the current season,” Suzanne Thelen said in an email. “There was no carnival season during the pandemic, and the ride was operating at the Cherry Festival on a temporary permit based upon the satisfactory previous inspection.”

The National Cherry Festival started July 3 and was scheduled to end Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0