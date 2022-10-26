JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Three men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Just In
Three men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We didn’t want just us three safe, we wanted all four safe,” he said. “It wasn’t a choice for us; we had to go get Kendell.”
At least three people were killed, including the suspect, and seven more were injured after a shooting Monday morning at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a special grand jury investigating former President Trump.
The death of actor Leslie Jordan; multiple dead, injured in a St. Louis school shooting; and more trending news
Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan, whose videos turned him into a social media star during the pandemic, has died at 67. Get the details on that and more trending news here.
Cops are digging into why someone buried a car in a multi-million-dollar California home's yard in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside.
The eighth-largest lottery jackpot will be up for grabs when numbers are drawn for an estimated $700 million Powerball prize. Find out more on that and other trending topics here.
Things to know today: COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths; Pence warns of "unprincipled populists"; Disney price hikes.
A war orphan is claimed by two families: her Afghan relatives and a U.S. Marine who adopted her from 7,000 miles away. Who gets to keep the child?
A teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and put a focus on the boy's home life.
Judge saves Biden's student loan relief program; Musk to slash Twitter staff; a Boris Johnson comeback?
Things to know today: Judge dismisses GOP challenge to Biden's student loan relief program; Musk to slash Twitter workforce; a Boris Johnson comeback?