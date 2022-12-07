 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Three former St. Louis aldermen sentenced in bribery case

  • Updated
  • 0
St Louis Aldermen Fraud

FILE - St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed speaks briefly with the media after leaving the Thomas F. Eagleton federal courthouse on June 2, 2022, in St. Louis. Reed, former Aldermen president, was sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to nearly four years in prison on two bribery-related charges. Reed also was fined $18,500.

 Zachary Clingenpeel - member image share, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three former St. Louis aldermen, including the longtime board president, will go to prison for accepting bribes from a businessman.

The sentences handed down Tuesday in federal court ended a three-year investigation. The businessman provided bribes in exchange for tax breaks and a reduced rate in obtaining a city-owned property. Federal officials have not named the businessman but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported he is facing his own federal charges.

Former aldermanic President Lewis Reed was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on two bribery-related charges. Reed also was fined $18,500.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Former Alderman Jeffrey L. Boyd was sentenced to three years in prison for bribery, wire fraud and insurance fraud. He was fined nearly $24,000.

Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad was sentenced to nearly four years in prison and fined $19,500 for bribery and fraud crimes.

People are also reading…

All three men are Democrats who were indicted in May and pleaded guilty in August.

“The victims here — the 300,000 residents of the city of St. Louis — expect their elected officials to do their jobs honestly and honorably, not line their pockets and swap official actions for cash,” U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said in a news release.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This is the coldest city in every state

This is the coldest city in every state

Some of these locations experience a full range of temperatures — from very high in the summer to nail-bitingly cold in the winter. Others simply experience cooler versions of their typically warm (or cold) weather.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the man who sings to alligators during Florida hurricanes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News