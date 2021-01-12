Thousands party in streets after Alabama win, despite virus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of excited football fans partied in streets around the University of Alabama after the Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State 52-24 for the national championship, ignoring pleas for common sense and safety at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students and others poured out of jam-packed bars near campus as time expired in Miami late Monday, traffic cameras and images posted on social media show, gathering on University Boulevard in an area called “The Strip.”

Many of the fans screaming and cheering as they pressed against each other in the street didn't wear face masks. The scene was exactly what officials feared before the game as they urged people to watch at home and celebrate privately.